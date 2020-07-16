$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,266,000 after acquiring an additional 118,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after acquiring an additional 458,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Community Banks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 410,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $17.74 on Monday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

