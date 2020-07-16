$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $15.37 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 547,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after buying an additional 125,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.