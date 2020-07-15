Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $256.34 and last traded at $260.30, approximately 9,253,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,827,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.87.

Specifically, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,246 shares of company stock valued at $153,017,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.18, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

