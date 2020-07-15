ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

