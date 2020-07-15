W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.30. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 7,021,115 shares.

Specifically, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,928.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Frank Stanley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,730.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 515,429 shares of company stock worth $1,113,903. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.93 million. Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

