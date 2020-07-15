West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12.

