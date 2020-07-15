WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSBC. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $19.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after buying an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

