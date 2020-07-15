Wells Fargo & Co Increases RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $40.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RAPT. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $634,463.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,002.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $148,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,651. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

