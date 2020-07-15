Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.72). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

ASND stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,473,000 after purchasing an additional 729,613 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,264,000 after purchasing an additional 614,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

