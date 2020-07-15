Wedbush Comments on PennyMac Financial Services Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NYSE PFSI opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $277,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,951 shares of company stock worth $12,748,410 over the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

