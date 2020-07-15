Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 150 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 150 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a SEK 140 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup set a SEK 147 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 153.09.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 145.55.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

