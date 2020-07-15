Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €150.00 ($168.54) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €168.24 ($189.03).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €137.38 ($154.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is €136.63 and its 200-day moving average is €141.83. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($210.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

