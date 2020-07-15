Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

