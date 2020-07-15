ValuEngine Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to “Sell”

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNCFF. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

UNCFF stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

