Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Unum Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of UMRX opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

