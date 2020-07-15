UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -824.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

