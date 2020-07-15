Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBER. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 343.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

