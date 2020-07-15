TopBuild Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

BLD stock opened at $113.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $488,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.