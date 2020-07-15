Thor Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 27,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,470% compared to the typical volume of 1,757 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,606 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.