Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:UCL) Quiet Period To End on July 20th

Ternium’s (NYSE:UCL) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 20th. Ternium had issued 2,010,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $36,180,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Ternium’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of Ternium stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $24.77.
About Ternium
