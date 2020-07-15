Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:UCL) Quiet Period To End on July 20th

Ternium’s (NYSE:UCL) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 20th. Ternium had issued 2,010,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $36,180,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Ternium’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

About Ternium

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

