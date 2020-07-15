Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERIC opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 159.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

