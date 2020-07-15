Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$24.50 to C$34.50. The stock traded as high as C$32.10 and last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 1953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $418.09 million and a PE ratio of 191.57.
Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.
