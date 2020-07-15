Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

