Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

