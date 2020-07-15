SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $97.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,061,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,989,000 after buying an additional 215,688 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

