Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €62.00 by Barclays

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($72.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €69.41 ($77.99).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €59.90 ($67.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 42.88. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($88.37).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

