STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €29.00 ($32.58) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.95 ($28.03).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €24.78 ($27.84) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.10). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.