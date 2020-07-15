State Street (STT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

