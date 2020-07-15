Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.13) to GBX 187 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.63 ($2.83).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.08) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total value of £309,657.15 ($381,069.59). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 155 shares of company stock worth $37,902.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

