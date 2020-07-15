Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading 1.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sonic Automotive traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $36.00, 65,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 483,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $824,876. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 167,499 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

