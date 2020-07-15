SmileDirectClub’s (SDC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.79.

SDC stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,480,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

