Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Smart Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smart Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Smart Global stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a P/E ratio of -205.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

In other Smart Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 5,560.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

