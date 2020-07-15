Serinus Energy PLC (LON:SENX) Insider Jeffrey Auld Acquires 236,254 Shares of Stock

Serinus Energy PLC (LON:SENX) insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 236,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £16,537.78 ($20,351.69).

LON:SENX opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 11.80 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

