Seaport Global Securities Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell expects that the asset manager will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

