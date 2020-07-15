Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million and a P/E ratio of 63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.14.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.104943 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Mandelstam sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$29,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,469,884.25. Also, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$182,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,367.60. Insiders have sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $943,400 in the last 90 days.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

