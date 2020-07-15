Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 in the last quarter.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.