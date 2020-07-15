Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 115 at Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RMG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.75 ($1.97).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 175 ($2.15) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, analysts predict that Royal Mail will post 2826.6070054 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

