Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHHBY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Friday, May 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 88.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

