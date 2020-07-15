RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Down 8.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) dropped 8.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $258.89 and last traded at $260.22, approximately 1,784,922 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,366,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.50.

Specifically, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $103,017.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,847 shares of company stock worth $37,155,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average of $230.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.40 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 277.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,751,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

