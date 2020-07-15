Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$33.00. The stock traded as high as C$31.94 and last traded at C$31.41, with a volume of 40155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.51.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

In other news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.19, for a total value of C$422,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,443,263.48. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total transaction of C$78,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,363,609.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.