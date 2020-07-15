Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $19.34 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

