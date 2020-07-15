Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RF opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

