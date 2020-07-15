Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BofA Securities cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $35.87 on Monday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,204. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

