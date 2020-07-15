Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Decreased by Cormark

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

CXB opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.38. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$79.69 million during the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.