Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Piper Sandler

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

WING stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $146.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

