Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Decreased by Analyst

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($3.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.23). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

