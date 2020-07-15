Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $922.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after acquiring an additional 186,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

