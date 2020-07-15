Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $17,986,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,572,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

