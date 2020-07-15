Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

NYSE CFG opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

