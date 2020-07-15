Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Boosted by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.46). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 790.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Elyse Stock sold 36,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $2,439,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

